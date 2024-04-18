Santa Cruz man shot dead

A man from Santa Cruz was gunned down in his hometown on the night of April 17.

Dead is Raheem Cruickshank of Cantaro Village.

Reports are at around 7.45 pm, a wagon pulled alongside a group of people at Bass Street. Three men with guns got out and started shooting, hitting Cruickshank.

The gunmen got back into the car, which sped off.

Cruickshank died at the scene.

There were no reports of other injuries.

North Eastern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

The police said Cruickshank was a relative of murder accused Jody Cruickshank, 42, also of Santa Cruz.

Jody was charged with the murder of Brad Bailey, 18, who was shot dead on March 31, 2021, at Blackford Street in Santa Cruz.

In January 2022, the police charged Jody Cruickshank with Bailey’s murder as well as having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with the intention to endanger lives.