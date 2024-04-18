Police provide added security to Barrackpore school after threats

OFFICERS of the police's Cyber and Social Media Unit are continuing investigations into the origin of the e-mail sent to the Barrackpore East Secondary School on April 14. The e-mail contained threats to shoot students who entered the school compound on April 15 and 16.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police said the principal received the threats via the schools official e-mail account at about 1.30pm on April 14. The school immediately reported the incident to the Barrackpore police and the cyber-crime unit was alerted.

Police then contacted the school's security who informed them that additional measures had already been implemented.

Barrackpore police and the Southern Division Task Force also provided additional security to the school on April 15 and 16.

Police said officers would continue to remain vigilant with additional patrols deployed in the vicinity of the school.

The statement said Snr Supt of the Southern Division Brian Soodeen assured Barrackpore East Secondary's principal and staff that activities at the school would continue in a safe environment.

Police, in the statement, condemned the actions of those responsible for the e-mails, calling them “reprehensible,” adding that threats against educational institutions and innocent students would not be tolerated.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident or any suspicious activity to come forward and assist law enforcement in its efforts to ensure justice is served.