Pan-American 2024 awards gala

Top Awardees for 2024: Rusheedia Maduro, Clivia Gomez Agency, Curacao, wins Agents of the Year award, left; Winston Williams, agency manager of Winston Williams Agency, TT, wins Agency of the Year award and Nina Cruickshank, unit manager of the Nina Cruickshank Unit, Gerald Cruikshank Agency, TT, wins Unit of the Year award. -

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) hosted their awards gala on April 6 at the Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s.

The event celebrated the top agents and agencies in the Caribbean.

TT agencies won multiple awards including the agency of the year and unit of the year.