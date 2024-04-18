Mother in doubt after DNA test confirms identity of missing Sangre Grande woman

Alisha Phillip -

Savitri Philip’s worst fears have been confirmed after a DNA test proved the decomposing body found along Blanchisseuse Road on October 3, 2023 is her missing daughter Alisha Phillip.

Alisha Phillip, from Fishing Pond Sangre Grande, was last seen on September 28, 2023.

She was on her way to visit her daughter who lived nearby and was celebrating turning four.

The family filed a missing-person report and was contacted by the police several days later when a decomposing body was found along Blanchisseuse Road.

The family was unable to identify the remains owing to the advanced state of decomposition so a DNA sample was taken from Phillip to compare it to the remains.

When Newsday last saw Phillip on Monday, she was at the Centre awaiting confirmation of the results.

On Wednesday she said she received confirmation from staff at the Centre and was told she could collect the remains for burial.

Phillip said she still did not have closure, though, and she wanted to see the results herself.

“I feel like it’s some kind of cover up, and I want justice.”

She said she still has some doubt despite being given the all-clear to bury her daughter’s remains.

“They told me go and collect the remains and that the DNA results come out. I asked them what are the results and they didn’t want to tell me (over the phone). They said they will tell me when I get to the Forensic Science Centre.

“When I reached there they just wanted me to pick up the body and go with it. I asked them where is the DNA, and up to now, I ain’t see no DNA results.”

Phillip said she was told she had to apply for the results if she wanted a copy.

She said her suspicions were increased after conversations with staff at the centre.

“The doctor said something in the room, and when he came back out, they said something different. Then they showed us the photos and they said they rather talk to the police. I don’t know why he rather talk with the police there.”

She said the police had not contacted the family either since she was told about the results.

Phillip said plans for the burial were on hold as she did not have the money to bury the remains anyway.

“I went and get the death certificate but I don’t know how I’m making out. I have to get the money to bury her but I don’t want to ask anybody.”