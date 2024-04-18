Love Is Ah Wuk! moves to Cipriani College

A scene from Love Is Ah Wuk! -

RS/RR Productions' uproarious comedy Love Is Ah Wuk! moves to Cipriani College this weekend.

A media release said, Love Is Ah Wuk! promises a night filled with passion, depth, and non-stop hilarity. Be ready to laugh until it hurts while also being touched by the emotional resonance of the story brought to life on stage. Don't miss out on this unforgettable journey.

The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh and boasts an all-star cast featuring Ragoobaringh, Zoë Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Natasha Lake, Leslie Ann Lavine, and Nicholas Subero. It was written Ricardo Samuel, the release said.

Showtimes are April 20 at 8.30 pm and April 21 at 6 pm.

Tickets are available at all outlets and online