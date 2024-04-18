Joshua Da Silva ton puts Red Force in front

Trinidad and Tobago cricketer Joshua Da Silva. - (FILE)

A CENTURY by captain Joshua Da Silva gave TT Red Force the advantage at the end of day one against Jamaica Scorpions in the final round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 17.

Red Force closed on 308/7. Despite bad light and rain stopping the match for 30 minutes during the final session, the full 90 overs were bowled on day one.

Opener Cephas Cooper was the first Red Force batsman dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Romaine Morris for 12 with the score on 29. Opener Kjorn Ottley and Jyd Goolie took the score to 81/1, before Red Force lost three quick wickets.

Ottley was caught in the covers for 45 off 76 balls to give off spinner Peat Salmon his first wicket and Jason Mohammed fell leg before for one to left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal to leave Red Force 84/3 at lunch. Shortly after lunch the score was 96/4 when Goolie was caught by Morris for 19 to give Salmon another scalp.

Jangoo, who scored 218 last week against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), found ample support in Da Silva.

Da Silva, especially, batted at an impressive rate finding the boundary regularly.

The Scorpions broke the 80-run partnership when Jangoo was caught at deep square leg attempting a hook shot. He scored 51 off 90 deliveries, an innings with seven fours and one six.

Navin Bidaisee, on debut for Red Force, provided solid support for Da Silva. Bidaisee, a former TT youth cricketer, scored 31 before attempting an expansive drive and was caught by Morris. The partnership between Bidaisee and Da Silva was worth 92 runs.

Da Silva got his century before stumps, a single on the off side got him to the landmark. Scorpions were able to dismiss him before the close as Royal bowled him for 106. He struck 15 fours and one six in his 140-ball innings.

Terrance Hinds (21) and Khary Pierre (one) are the not out batsmen at the crease.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE 308/7 (Joshua Da Silva 106, Amir Jangoo 51, Kjorn Ottley 45; Peat Salmon 2/68, Jeavor Royal 2/76) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS.

CCC 200 (Demario Richards 43, Romario Greaves 36; Nial Smith 3/45, Veerasammy Permaul 3/51) vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 114/1 (Raymond Perez 61 not out, Kevlon Anserson 27 not out).

LEEWARD ISLANDS 300 (Mikyle Louis 100, Jewel Andrew 68) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 6/1.

BARBADOS PRIDE 153 (Jonathan Drakes 33, Kevin Wickham 27; Johann Layne 3/23, McKenny Clarke 3/26) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 111/4.