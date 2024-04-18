First PowHerful Women in Business programme completed

JMMB PowerHerful Women: Tricia Kissoon, left, Dilean Smith-Richards, Jewel Joseph, Michelle Baptiste, Shaun Moses, Rianna Thomas-Miller, Misty Hamid, Shani Duran-Falconer and Natalya Rahamatula. Photo courtesy JMMB -

Ten female entrepreneurs who were selected from hundreds of applicants have completed the PowHerful Women in Business programme sponsored by JMMB Group.

The six-month programme coached the women in key business areas – finance, marketing, human resources and more.

The press release said the programme was launched in October 2023 and aimed at providing participants with guidance and support to entrepreneurs through workshops, personalised coaching sessions and access to industry experts.

Shani Duncan Falconer, Group SME Resource Centre senior corporate manager, said, “We wanted to provide female entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to thrive in their personal and professional lives.”

Graduates received certificates of completion and some received a certificate of excellence. Additionally, they can now access ongoing support and resources to help them sustain and grow their businesses.

CEO of JMMB Investments Tricia Kissoon said, “For us at JMMB, women play a big role in how we do business and what business we do. Because of our co-founder, we understand the power of women.”

The release ended with JMMB congratulating the graduates and looking forward to the future of the programme.