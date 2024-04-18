Cedros farmer shot at home

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a Cedros farmer was shot at his home on the evening of April 17.

The 36-year-old told police he was lying in bed at his Chatham home around 6 pm when he heard someone knock on his door.

Peering through his window, he saw a man wearing a black T-shirt, with an orange coverall around his waist and a black mask covering his face. The man was also holding what appeared to be a shotgun.

After going outside and asking the man what he was hunting, the farmer told police he heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation on the right side of his waist. He said he immediately ran inside, locked his door and called relatives.

They took him to the Point Fortin Hospital, from where he was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. Crime scene investigators visited the man's home to look for evidence.