Burris: 56% increase in Tobago cruise-ship visitors for 2024

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris. - Photo courtesy the THA

THA SECRETARY of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris says Tobago had a 56 per cent increase in cruise ship visitors for the 2024 season.

At the post-executive council media briefing on April 17 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Burris also revealed that between November and the beginning of April, Tobago welcomed over 99,000 cruise-ship visitors.

She said the division got the figures from the tour operator who works with the cruise ships that came to the island.

“Tobago has seen an increase of almost 56 per cent over last year’s figures. So far, the feedback that we have gotten from the cruise ships, cruise lines that have been calling to the destination, is that the passengers have enjoyed Destination Tobago. They have enjoyed the tours on offer.

"In fact, some of the feedback is that they want to see more of the destination,” Burris said.

She said apart from the first arrival of the season, where there was some fallout with respect to transport, “We have had no major reports of incidents with passengers over the past couple of months.”

Burris thanked all the stakeholders in the tourism sector who contributed to the success of the cruise-ship season.