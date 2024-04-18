Angostura celebrates 200 years

Angostura CEO Laurent Schun - Enrique Rupert

Dr Johann Siegert created Amargos Aromáticos (Angostura aromatic bitters) in 1824, and 200 years later, Angostura has become one of the biggest spirits and beverages provider worldwide.

Angostura hosted its International Distributors Conference on April 17 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain, to commemorate its 200th anniversary.

It was the first time the conference was held in TT as a standalone event, as the 2011 and 2013 conferences were held in conjunction with the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge. The conference has previously been held in North America (United States) and Europe (Austria and Italy).

A total of 70 distributors representing 37 countries out of Angostura's 170 markets attended the conference.

CEO of Angostura Ltd Laurent Schun, in his address, said it was good to understand the company’s history, because “The pitfalls and perils shine a light on the peaks of success.”



In the 1970s, cocktails fell out of favour. Bitters only reversed their luck when vintage cocktail recipes were revived in London and New York in the early 1980s.

Amazed at the growth of the company, Schun said, “Our history is evidence of how far a determined little place can travel. I was energised and amazed by the 2023 Baltic tour for Tamboo Spiced Rum in Riga, Vilnius and Wroclaw, where people enjoyed a taste of Trinidad.”

Angostura continues to innovate, as in 2021 Angostura LLB was rebranded as Chill and new flavours were introduced – blood orange and bitters, sorrel and ginger and bitters.

The CEO also hinted at new innovations, to be released as early as April 18.

“We are in fact going to present tomorrow at our 200-year celebration, some new brands. I will leave it as a surprise for tomorrow.”

He also commented on the company’s environmentally friendly initiatives.

“We’re innovating the packaging too, by reducing the amount of glass in some of our bottle and we’ve begun plans to incorporate renewable energy into the energy mix at our plant.”

Angostura continues to see growth, as the CEO said in the last year profits before tax increased by eight per cent and revenue was over $1 billion for the second time.

A big contributor to Angostura’s success is Mizkan America, the exclusive distributor of Angostura Bitters in North America (US, Canada and Mexico).

Diego Palmieri, president and chief operating officer of Mizkan America, who gave the feature address, said, “Angostura is the go-to brand for bartenders, as it adds depth and complexity to cocktails.

“Angostura has over 85 per cent market share in the USA retail market and remains the most-considered brand of bitters in North America.”

This year, Mizkan celebrates 220 years, and Palmieri welcomed Angostura to the exclusive club.

“Two centuries –wow! How many other companies around the globe can claim two centuries of success? Welcome to the very exclusive two-centuries club. Congratulations.”