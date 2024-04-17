Young: US$30,000 for NGC chairman's overseas travel

Energy Minister Stuart Young, left, and NGC chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan. - Photo courtesy NGC

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has said the National Gas Company (NGC), its subsidiaries and associated investment companies have spent approximately US$30,414.09 for company chairman Joseph Ishmael Khan to travel overseas on business since his appointment in February 2022.

Young was answering a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on April 16.

He listed some of Khan's destinations during this time.

They include a visit to a natural gas liquids (NGL) terminal in Hull, Texas at a cost of US$2,727 and a meeting of NGL in Guyana at a cost of US$1,925.

The former was acquired by a subsidiary of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) from Keyera Energy Inc.

On February 1, 2020, NGC through another PPGPL subsidiary, acquired the marketing assets of the Houston-based Twin Eagles Liquid Marketing Ltd.

Young said both acquisitions have proven good investments for NGC.

He told senators all NGC directors, including its chairman are paid fees and allowances in accordance with the state enterprises performance monitor manual.

Young said the NGC group comprises subsidiary companies, which are classified as "a" companies and "c" companies. There are three of the former and 13 of the latter.

With respect to the former, Khan's salary is TT$10,000 a month and a travel allowance of TT$1,000 a month per class "a" company.

Regarding the latter, Khan's salary is TT$6,500 a month with a TT$1,000 a month travel allowance per class "b" company.