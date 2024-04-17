West Indies women add final touches ahead of Pakistan ODIs

Windies women's team captain Hayley Matthews (L) takes a catch during a training session at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. - Photo courtesy Windies Cricket.

FROM 12.30 am on April 18, the West Indies women's team, led by skipper Hayley Matthews, will try to hit the ground running when they face Pakistan in the first of three One-day internationals (ODI) at the National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi.

The 15-member Windies team completed a week-long training camp in Dubai under the watchful eyes of coach Shane Deitz, and they are now applying the final touches to their preparations as they look to take down the hosts.

"We had a great warm-up camp in Dubai. We had a settled week of practice with ODI scenarios, as well as some nets, so we're really ready to play now," Deitz told Cricket West Indies (CWI) media.

"We did some fielding, batting and bowling in the nets. The next few days, we'll switch to more competitive batting and bowling."

Allrounder Chinelle Henry touched on the importance of assessing the surface at the NBS, which will host all three ODIs, to go along with the five matches in the subsequent Twenty/20 international (T20I) series from April 26-May 3.

"We just got a run out and felt things out to see how it's going. It was just about getting used to the playing conditions today," Henry told CWI media. "Conditions are good. I think it was a good day overall. Bowling-wise, I think it was good for the bowlers, hitting a couple of good areas and testing the batters."

On their quest for crucial points in the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2022-25 women's championship, Matthews' charges will be looking to replicate the results from their 2021 tour of Pakistan, where they registered a 3-0 series sweep. Three of the Windies' stalwarts from that tour, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman, have since retired from the international setup.

Matthews, who took 2023 by storm by copping the ICC T20 Player of the Year award, to go along with Wisden's leading cricketer accolade, will try to shake off her indifferent 2024 Women's Premier League season to lead the West Indies to success in the series.

The Windies squad features seasoned campaigners such as off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, wicket-keeper/batter Shemaine Campbelle and former captain Stafanie Taylor. Teenager Kate Wilmot received a maiden call-up to the West Indies senior team.

West Indies women's team: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Kate Wilmot.