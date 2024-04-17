Victoria coach on 4-match skid: Players still developing

Victoria United medium pacer Jacen Agard, left, in action during the South Premier II tournament recently. File photo -

PROFILBAU Victoria United coach Keno Mason has defended his spiralling squad, currently on an embarrassing four-match losing streak in the TT Cricket Board Premier Division 50-over tournament.

Against PowerGen at home at the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore on Sunday, Victoria’s batting lineup was decimated for just 23 runs, in response to their opponent’s massive 305 all out. This was their fourth loss in as many 50-over matches played this season, and they remain cellar-placed on the standings.

Sunday’s poor batting performance was their worst of the season, but similar to some of their totals in the previous three rounds – 67, 83 and 185, which all resulted in heavy defeats.

Additionally on Sunday, one player was pulled from the Victoria team during the match after complaining of stomach pains.

Victoria president Daren Ganga has also been embroiled in a war of words with TTCB boss Azim Bassarath, claiming lack of support for teams in the league.

Ganga also pulled the Victoria team from the 30-overs reserve league.

Mason, a former TT Red Force wicketkeeper/batsman, said there’s “no problems” in the Victoria camp and believes their results so far were owing to players showing “no commitment and no fight.”

“There’s no rift in the camp," Mason said. "The game (was) played in the proper manner and we went out for 23. One of our players was sick so he couldn’t play. We batted poorly. They showed no commitment and no fight. We lost a couple early wickets without giving a true reflection of what we could really do.”

Batting first, PowerGen were dismissed for 305 led by Mbeki Joseph (90), Damion Joachim (78 not out) and Daniel Williams (60). Victoria’s Vishal Roopnarine took 3/38.

In reply, Victoria imploded in ten overs as talented spinners Jon-Russ Jagessar (5/8) and Kavesh Kantasingh (4/13) spun webs around their batting.

When asked if the three prior losses had left his team demotivated, Mason said it might be a “mental situation” with the players.

“They need to collectively play and show some pride in our work and really put down our heads and fight, and try to win the next three games and get out of this spot. It’s a mental situation with the guys, more mental than physical. Once you start to lose it’s hard to turn it around. But we’re working hard and expect to bounce back this weekend,” he added.

Victoria return to 50-over action on Saturday against Preysal at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, and on Sunday versus Merry Boys at home in Barrackpore.

Mason encouraged club fans to not count them out and to throw their support behind the young, and still developing, team.

“We could still spring some surprises there even though both of them are playing well in the league. Our team is good, they’re a young team. We have no professionals (players), really and truly. And with a young team, once we start losing wickets to the stronger teams, it’s like a chain reaction.

“We’re still developing a lot of players for the 50 overs and there are times when we’re going to have scores that may be shocking. Who knows, maybe next week we might score 350 with the same guys. They guys are still learning their craft and working hard.”