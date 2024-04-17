US agents, police praised for nabbing American sex-crime accused in Princes Town

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond. - File photo

US Ambassador Candace Bond has praised the close co-operation between US and local authorities in detaining a US citizen wanted in connection with sex offences.

Those involved were federal law-enforcement agencies, the US Department of Justice, the police and the Office of the Attorney General.

Farzan Mohammed appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles on April 11 after being arrested in Princes Town. A former US marine, he is wanted in connection with 128 sexual offences in his country, reportedly committed in 2002-3.

The arrest was a joint effort between US federal agents and local law-enforcement agents from the police Southern Division.

In a release, the US Embassy said on April 9, the US federal agents, representing the US Marshal Service (USMS), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), worked closely with units from the police Southern Division (TTPS), in co-ordinating and planning to facilitate the arrest.

Mohammed is wanted in the state of Pennsylvania for offences that include sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse, rape, and child pornography.

While the extradition process is being finalised for his return to the US to face justice, he will remain in custody. Charles adjourned the matter to May 9

Bond said the co-operation was unprecedented.

“I am so proud of the work we accomplish together with our partners in Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement.

“The co-operation and partnership on executing this arrest exemplifies the continued and productive relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the US in advancing citizen security and rule of law.”