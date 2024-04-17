Trinidad and Tobago to host 2024 women's CPL from Aug 21-29

Barbados Royals celebrate winning the 2023 Women's Caribean Premier League. The 2024 edition of the tournament takes place between August 21-29 and will be hosted by Trinidad and Tobago. - File photo

THE 2024 edition of the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, Trinidad from August 21-29.

CPL confirmed the announcement via press release on April 17.

The tournament, which will be in its third iteration, will see Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and reigning champions Barbados Royals battling for top spot.

The tournament will feature six group matches, with the teams playing each other on two occasions. The top two teams will meet in the grand finale at the end of round-robin action.

The CPL release said, "This will be the first time that the WCPL has taken place before the men's Republic Bank CPL, with the best female talent from across the region and around the world taking part."

The release said Trinidad and Tobago are "highlighting the sports tourism potential of the country" once again, along with giving the exposure and focus to women in top level sport.

The Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, expressed joy at Trinidad and Tobago's hosting of the WCPL tourney.

"We are delighted to host once again the Massy Women's CPL, where the extraordinary talent of women in sport from across the region will be showcased," Cudjoe-Lewis said. "This tournament highlights the incredible skills of our female cricketers and underscores Trinidad and Tobago's unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and fostering inclusivity in sport.

"The Ministry of Sport and Community Development takes pride in spearheading the advancement of women's cricket and sport tourism in TT and we look forward to welcoming players and fans alike to our shores for an electrifying display of cricketing excellence."

Last year, West Indies women's skipper Hayley Matthews led the Royals team to the WCPL title with an exciting eight-run win against the Amazon Warriors in the final at the BLCA.

In the inaugural 2022 season, TKR came away with a tight ten-run win against the Royals in a low-scoring final at Warner Park in St Kitts.

CPL CEO Pete Russell thanked TT for agreeing to host the tournament and is looking forward to an exciting cricketing showcase.

"The commitment that the TT government has shown to women's sport has been phenomenal and we are looking forward to another superb exhibition of world-class cricket over these seven matches," Russell said.

The 12th edition of the men's CPL tourney will run from August 29-October 6.