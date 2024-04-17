Thanks for your service NC, Hadad

Robert Hadad - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Kieron Edwards and his Team Progressive slate on their TTFA elections victory. Former chairman Robert Hadad rated himself and the Normalisation Committee (NC)’s performance as reasonably well. Well, as one of the many "Soca Warriors" out there, I am here to say that the NC's performance was extraordinary. Hadad has executed a masterclass on how to resuscitate football from the cusp of death.

FIFA has done a madness by hiring that leadership structure to manage football, because football is alive and breathing in TT again. In my opinion, the normalisation process isn’t over, it has just begun and that’s why Edwards was elected. The professionalism and management of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers is the ideal model of sport administration needed in the TTFA.

Hadad’s success didn’t happen overnight; that four years was a process and clear plan that bore fruit.

Congratulations to Bayer Leverkusen 04 on winning the Bundesliga over the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. There was a time when Bayer were fighting relegation. They hired Xabi Alonso and the club put their faith in and the club put their faith in the right manager to take them out of it. Look at them now.

The same can be said for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal FC. They are challenging for titles again, where they belong.

We hired Angus Eve following that embarrassment to the Bahamas and so far we’ve leaped FIFA rankings and are challenging the likes of the US, Canada, Jamaica and Mexico. In another universe we may have made it to Copa America. Therefore we must trust the process. We are a sleeping Concacaf football powerhouse, and we must trust Edwards and his process to awaken that beast.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas