Southside, new migrant band

Five talented young Venezuelans have formed a band called Southside, with which they hope to break into Trinidad and Tobago music.

Alejandro Sotillo (Flacko), Yermi Yojandri (Yeyo), Jeremy Thomas (J Thommy), Jesus Lima and Jehonas Núñez (Jay Tiky) have been working for a year on the plan and have already begun to perform regularly in San Fernando.

Sotillo, Yojandri and Thomas produce and sing the music; Lima is the speaker of each performance of the band, and Nunez manages its social media.

All of them, between 18 and 22 years old, arrived with their parents a few years ago in TT. They live in the south and decided to join their talents.

Sotillo told Newsday Southside plays various musical styles.

“We are a group of multifaceted young people who can sing dancehall, riddim, rap, reggaeton, among other styles.”

Southside mixes the talent of each member with individual performances supported by the rest.

"It is a wonderful experience. We try to bring a little of our ideas to the stage with our own songs and supporting each other so each presentation is the best and the public is satisfied,” said Thomas.

Yojandri goes further and believes dreams can come true.

“We know TT is difficult, because there is a lot of talent in these musical styles. In addition, the language can be a barrier for us, but every day we work to improve, to organise ourselves, to make ourselves known through social networks and why not? One day we will be able to get on a big stage in TT.”

Sotillo, Yojandri and Thomas have some songs playing on Spanish-speaking social media.

The five young people, like any other migrants,

work every day in different areas and at night or weekends they dedicate themselves to their music.

“It is a source of pride every time we get on stage. To think during the day we were working in construction or planting and at night we have those minutes of fame,” Lima said.

They will continue working on their music

and talent, with their sights set on the big stage.

“We are aware in order to go up we must prepare ourselves and especially in TT with the language, that is why each one studies English on their own every day. We want to be an example to everyone(that dreams come true, but with dedication,” said Thomas.

Southside has been performing in other areas of TT. They can be contacted via

their personal social media.