Rodney Charles: Ageing Kamla, Keith should name their successors now

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. - File photo

OUTGOING Naparima MP Rodney Charles is advising the ageing leaders of the two main political parties – the PNM and the UNC – to take example from Singapore and bow out of office gracefully before the next general election.

The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who has been on the job for 20 years, announced that Lawrence Wong, 51, the current deputy prime minister, will replace him effective May 15.

Reports indicate that the passing of the baton to Wong is part of a carefully planned leadership transition.

Charles said this is the more dignified approach, rather than being hounded out, as past leaders, including Patrick Manning and Basdeo Panday were, and now Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Charles said having served for several years and due to age and poor health, the latter on the current Opposition Leader’s part, they should do the honourable thing.

There have been several internal calls in the United National Congress for Persad-Bissessar to name a successor and make her exit. Members have publicly voiced their fears that given her past track record of losses, her continuing at the helm will prevent the party from ever seeing the corridors of power again.

Persad-Bissessar has hit back, however, warning the detractors within not to mistake her kindness for weakness.

Charles has been one of the MPs, though relatively silent for now, showing physical support for Mayaro MP’s Rushton Paray’s call for a reorganisation of the party’s structure and the holding of internal elections, when due in June.

Paray said he did not think speaking out, as he and some of his colleagues have been doing, is a disservice to the party to which they belong, and intend to stay with, in the interest of providing an alternative for a better country.

“There is no way that strengthening anything can be wrong. I believe a stronger UNC is a stronger Trinidad and Tobago,” Paray said.

Charles was at a no-holds-barred news conference held by Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, who launched a scathing attack against the leadership, based on its lack of structure, accountability and transparency.

Paray has also questioned the rush to invite candidates for the 2025 general election, some 19 months away, but the lack of preparation for the June internal elections in a bid to reorganise the party if it wants a fighting chance to be a viable alternative.

Rambally has been more vocal and did not mince words when he took aim at Persad-Bissessar’s leadership and her record of electoral losses since her sweeping victory in 2010.

Charles, who, along with Paray, met with like-minded constituents in San Fernando West on April 15 and Naparima on April 16, reiterated the need for transformation of politics in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I have always subscribed to the view that the time has come for a generational shift in the politics and in leadership, as has been done in numerous countries, including the country I like to quote...Singapore.”

Pointing to what he said was a seamless transition, Charles said such an initiative is welcomed, rather than the contention which has arisen as calls for changes at the leadership level are being made.

“The time has come for people of my generation to do what is right.”

Charles, 76, said he could not contemplate why people who are in their 70s would want to hold on to power and keep back younger people from the opportunity to generate innovative ideas to serve the country.

Charles, who has also been an educator and a diplomat, has publicly declared his intention to bow out of electoral politics.

“I have done what I have to do, and I appeal to Rowley and the Opposition Leader: there is need for change.”

Saying as political leader of the UNC Persad-Bissessar has recorded significant achievements, he said he can only advise, because in the end, “That is her call, not mine.”