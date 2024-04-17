Ramkissoon latest TTCB casualty: Central Sports owner removed from premiership committee

RICHARD Ramkissoon is the latest casualty at the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), as he was removed after a national executive meeting on Saturday.

Ramkissoon, the owner of premiership I team Central Sports, is the second person to be dismissed from a TTCB position in recent months.

A letter addressed to Ramkissoon dated April 15, signed by TTCB general secretary Altaf Baksh, said, "During the past few weeks there have been several public disclosures of the premiership committee matters, there has been public criticism via various forms of media, which has painted the premiership committee and the TT Cricket Board in a negative light."

The result, the letter said, was: "a lack of confidence in your ability to function in the committee.

"The TTCB executive therefore takes the opportunity to thank you for your services and to inform you that at a national executive meeting it was unanimously decided that you are no longer a member of the premiership committee of the TTCB. Please note that this is with immediate effect and be guided accordingly."

In a short interview with Newsday, Ramkissoon said he wants answers as to why he was dismissed.

"I responded to the letter, because there are certain clarifications that I am requesting from the board, and I am awaiting a response on those clarifications, but yes, I was removed."

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath told Newsday the executive had made a decision as it felt Ramkissoon was not "performing."

Ramkissoon's latest comment to the media were in a TT Guardian article on Saturday. Ramkissoon was not the only person contacted to comment on a statement by the TTCB that the board may not be able to pay clubs financial grants.

"Clubs would have budgeted for this grant. Now, they are being told zero," was part of what Ramkissoon was reported as saying.

Newsday quoted Bassarath on April 10 as having said, “We not sure whether the board will be paying grants this year. We not sure at this stage where our finances for the year will bring us.”

The premier I clubs were hoping to receive $100,000 each and the premier II clubs $50,000 apiece.

Kiswah Chaitoo was removed as treasurer of the TTCB after a special general meeting on February 28. Board members voted 35-12 in favour of a motion of no confidence against him.

In December, Chaitoo revealed that approximately $500,000 had allegedly been misused over a five-year period. An employee resigned after the revelation.

Chaitoo, an experienced forensic accountant, said he wanted to protect his name, and reported the matter of the missing $500,000 to the Fraud Squad.