Quamina: TPHL has strong cyber security measures

Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd chairman Michael Quamina, SC. - File photo

TRINIDAD Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) has the ability to protect itself against cyber attacks.

Company chairman Michael Quamina, SC, made this statement during a meeting between TPHL officials and members of the Parliament's Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) on April 17.

Referring to documents the committee had received from TPHL, PAEC chairman Wade Mark expressed concern about what he described as a phishing attack on the company in 2019-2020.

Phishing is a digital form of social engineering that uses authentic-looking but bogus e-mails to request information from users or direct them to a fake website that requests information.

Mark said this resulted in the TPHL's losing approximately US$200,000.

He asked if any of that money was ever recovered.

On this matter, Quamina said he would provide information in writing.

On the issue of cyber security, Quamina said he was briefed six months ago on this and related matters by the company's information technology department.

He added, "We have very vigorous (cyber security) measures."

Last year, the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Judiciary, Courts, PriceSmart and Massy Stores were the victims of cyber attacks.