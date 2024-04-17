Prayer session to mark Emperor Haile Selassie I's 1966 visit

Ethiopian Black International Congress aka the Bobo Shanti commemorate the visitation of Emperor Haile Selassie 58 years ago on April 18 at Woodford Square Port of Spain on April 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress (EABIC) will host an interactive prayer session at Irwin Park, Siparia from 9 am-9 pm on April 18 to commemorate the visit of Emperor Haile Selassie I to Trinidad and Tobago.

The congress’s Priest Imsley of Zion said there will be other mansions of Rastafari attending, including Bobo Shanti, Nyabinghi and African Unity. The Mansions of Rastafari is a term used to describe the different sects of the movement.

The annual event marks the April 18, 1966 visit of the emperor to Trinidad and Tobago. He was the Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930-1974.

Imsley said there will be free refreshments, no reggae and he expects over 100 people to attend.

Imsley hopes this will encourage younger people to learn of the continent’s history.

“I want people of African descent to take more interest in Africa. Start to take vacations in Africa, because we are still agitating for Marcus Garvey words, ‘Africa for the Africans, those at home and us abroad.’”

The National Archives Instagram page says thousands of people were present at the Piarco International Airport when the emperor visited. He was greeted by Governor-General Solomon Hochoy and Lady Hochoy and given a 21-gun imperial salute by 150 officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.