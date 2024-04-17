PM: No stone left unturned in probe into babies' deaths

Prime Minister Keith Rowley speaks at the opening ceremony of the Sangre Grande Hospital campus, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande on April 17. - Faith Ayoung

THE Prime Minister has said no stone will be left unturned as investigations begin into the deaths of eight babies at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

Speaking at the new Sangre Grande Hospital campus on April 17 on Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, Dr Rowley said he brought with him the sadness of eight families, and the nation must grapple with the shortcomings of one of its main hospitals.

He said the deaths have placed a burden of sadness on Trinidad and Tobago.

“Instead of enjoying the birth of young ones and the incredible happiness it brings to families, we as a nation have to face this accident.”

The babies, who were premature, died of bacterial infections in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the PoSGH, seven of them between April 4 and 7, and one on March 16.