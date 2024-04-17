Nalis hosts Asian nights

The National Library - NALIS, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) will host Asian Nights, a celebration of Asian arts, culture and cuisine, from April 17–19 at Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

The programme aims to facilitate the cultural and educational development of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and to bridge cultural divides by providing insight on Asian culture, a media release said.

The opening will feature a cocktail reception and an exhibition launch from 6.30 pm. The exhibition will feature artefacts, memorabilia and other significant materials from the three participating countries – India, Japan and Korea.

After the opening ceremony, the High Commission of India and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation will present cultural performances: a yoga demonstration followed by a vocal and dance performance.

The other nights’ activities will include movie and animation screenings, tea-ceremony workshops and booths such as origami, manga drawing, calligraphy, yukata-wearing and beauty products by the embassies of Japan and Korea.

Asian Nights events

April 17, 7.30 pm, ground floor

India High Commission

– The commission and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation yoga demonstration, vocal and dance performance.

Cocktail reception by the participating embassies, Japan and Korea and High Commission of India.

April 18, 6 pm: Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

Embassy of Korea

The embassy will present the movie Parasite. This movie is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller and winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. The movie shows how, one by one, the crafty members of a destitute family insinuate themselves into the household staff of a wealthy couple living in oblivious privilege.

Korean beauty products will also be on display.

April 19, 6 pm: Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

Embassy of Japan

The embassy will present the film 5 Centimeters Per Second, which depicts the story of two elementary school classmates whose friendship is tested by distance.

After it will host two Japanese tea-ceremony workshops, demonstrating the ceremonial way of preparing and drinking green tea. Participants will be able to learn the process and take part in making matcha tea.

Various booths will be on display and participants can experience and learn origami, manga drawing and calligraphy and wear a yukata.

For more info: 624-4466 ext 2323