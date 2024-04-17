Man found dead at home in Laventille

The body of 75-year-old Theo Alexander was found at his Laventille home by a close female relative on Sunday.

However, she said it is believed Alexander had died on Friday.

An autopsy, done on April 16 at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, came back inconclusive. It is believed he died of natural causes.

In a brief interview with Newsday, the relative said Alexander was a popular person in the community where he lived.

"He was a father to everyone in the community and a hero to many. He was a member and founder of one of the basketball tournaments in Laventille and anyone he met, he always had a good word for them.”

The relative said she hopes to emulate Alexander and live her life in a similar, positively influential way.

His funeral will be held at St Barb's basketball court in Laventille next Tuesday.