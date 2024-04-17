Finding Heaven on Earth

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Millions of people gathered on April 8 to view the total solar eclipse.

Although not commonly thought of this way, the Earth is a heavenly body spinning through space and as inhabitants we are literally in Heaven on Earth.

In Canada, the trains going to Niagara Falls were packed to capacity.

The train service added additional trains to accommodate the expected crowds. This was a win for the throngs of people wanting to get to the destination and for the train company that got a boost in its coffers.

There were people of all ages and cultures pressed up against each other going to a common destination for a common purpose. Everyone was in a buoyant mood, excited and happy to be on a trip to join hundreds of thousands of other people for an event that was unfettered from religious and political dogma.

This was Heaven on Earth.

Let’s recognise the power that can be harnessed when we come together in communities to pursue common goals that benefit us all so that we can achieve lasting Heaven on Earth.

JENNY BABOOLAL

via e-mail