Club Sando strike late, draw 2-2 with Cale in TTPFL

Tiger Tanks Club Sando striker Shackiel Henry (L) shrugs off an opponent. Photo courtesy Shackiel Henry's Facebook page. -

Tiger Tanks Club Sando (32 points) moved up to third spot in the 2023/24 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) on April 16 when they salvaged a late 2-2 draw against Caledonia (21 points) at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

At kickoff, Club Sando had the chance to go level on points with the second-placed AC PoS (34 points). However, their plans were spoiled early on by the visiting Caledonia team who jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead after goals from Daniel Best and Solomon Austin.

Sando appeared to be heading to their fifth loss of the season, but they rallied late to grab a point as striker Shackiel Henry and defender Shervohnez Hamilton scored within the space of three minutes to earn the hosts a point.

Henry cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 82nd minute, while Hamilton, who made his Soca Warriors debut in friendly action against Jamaica in March, scored the equalising goal in the 85th minute to grab his fourth goal of the season.

Caledonia moved up to eighth spot with the draw.

Both teams will shift their attention to knockout action this weekend, when they open their respective quests to secure the First Citizens Knockout Cup against TTPFL tier two opposition. In preliminary action, Caledonia will face QPCC, while Club Sando will play RSSR.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*18*11*5*2*39*17*22*38

AC PoS*16*10*4*2*39*18*21*34

Club Sando*18*9*5*4*30*21*9*32

Defence Force FC*17*9*4*4*31*18*13*31

La Horquetta Rangers*18*7*4*7*36*33*3*25

Point Fortin Civic*18*6*5*7*25*20*5*23

1976 FC Phoenix*16*7*1*8*24*29*-5*22

Caledonia*18*5*6*7*26*25*1*21

Prisons FC*18*7*0*11*23*34*-11*21

Eagles FC*17*5*4*8*21*26*-5*19

Central FC*18*0*2*16*12*65*-53*2