Burnt, headless body found in San Juan

- File photo

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, a farmer heading to his garden discovered the burnt remains of a headless body in an abandoned house.

Reports say the man, whose garden is near Sunshine Avenue, called San Juan police and CID officers visited and processed the scene, removing the remains.

They have not identified the body, nor its gender.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the police.