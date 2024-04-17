Bassarath joins call for Narine's return to Windies' T20 setup

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India, on April 16. - AP PHOTO

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) vice president Azim Bassarath is willing to “beg” ex-maroon spinner Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement and feature one last time at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Bassarath joined a clarion call led by West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell, who was vocal in his quest on April 16, to possibly lure the mystery spinner back to the regional setup for the June 1-29 showpiece event.

Narine, 35, confirmed his retirement from the international game last November. However, after a stellar 109 off 56 balls for Kolkota Knight Riders (KKR) against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL tie on April 16, Powell said he’s been trying to coax Narine to rejoin the squad for the past year “but he’s blocked out everyone.”

Powell said he asked current WI player Nicholas Pooran and retired internationals Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo to help inspire his return. Former maroon fast bowler Tony Gray also believes Narine would be a welcomed addition.

After KKR's IPL win against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 14, Narine was asked about the possibility of returning to the West Indies team by IPL commentator and former WI teammate Samuel Badree.

At the time, Narine said, “I will be watching from home, Badree.”

After April 16’s performance, Narine appeared to soften his position when he was asked about the likelihood of reversing his retirement decision and said, “It is what it is, but we'll have to see what the future holds.”

Bassarath said he tried to contact Narine on April 16 but was unsuccessful. He plans to continue trying.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Narine) and he hasn’t spoken to me. I called him this morning at 9.53 am but did not get on to him. Everybody is asking for him to change his mind and come represent West Indies, at least for this last chance.

“It is my intention to give him a shout, and if I have to beg him to come back and make himself available to play in this tournament. Because this is what the people need.”

The TT Cricket Board president Bassarath confirmed that he also reached out to Queen’s Park Cricket Club president Nigel Camacho – Narine’s domestic club – for help.

“I have also spoken to the QPCC president, and he indicated to me that he will also reach out to Sunil to see if he can change his mind to come on board.”

For the T20 World Cup, the Windies have been grouped with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea. They open their campaign against the latter team in Guyana on June 2.