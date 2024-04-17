Another day at office for Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh -

THE EDITOR: In Norway, the health minister resigned her position over a plagiarism issue. There were others before her who resigned after having failed in preserving their integrity. But here in TT, in the world of PNM politics, only a stoically insensitive Terrence Deyalsingh could say that the Health Ministry was investigating the unforgivable travesty of the deaths of seven babies at the PoS General Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and remain unfazed, as though the loss of these innocent lives at the hands of healthcare institutions mean nothing and, well, it's just another day at the office.

It is truly amazing the contempt shown to the parents of these deceased babies. No one saw a problem when one child died, then two, then three. By the third there should have been an alarm, instead they waited until seven died and then to start scrubbing and checking for bacteria. This highlights the issue of the poorest and most inefficient and lackadaisical healthcare that we get rammed down our throats. Now we are hearing of nurse/patient ratio, we are hearing people walking in and out of sterile areas, no problem.

Only recently a noted medical professional complained that there were no medications in the hospital and she was duly browbeaten to retract. But we all know that there is no medication at the hospital and people have to buy everything, as well as do various tests elsewhere.

This is pan-of-biscuits healthcare under Deyalsingh and he goes on with life because there no consequences. They are all shielded by the Prime Minister a la Erla, Fitsgerald, Randal (Pan Trinbago rental) and the list goes on.

Today it's seven babies, yesterday it was four divers and before that it was more than 4,000 covid19 deaths, and no action by Deyalsingh or anyone to restore faith in the public health system. God help this nation.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James