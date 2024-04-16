Udecott turns 30: 'We transformed country's spatial appearance'

Udecott officials, including director Jacqueline Ganteaume-Farrell (front right of pillar) and CEO Tamica Charles (front left of pillar), during celebrations of its 30th anniversary at Government Campus Plaza on Monday. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

THE Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and says it hopes to continue delivering "iconic, landmark projects" to TT.

The corporation celebrated its pearl anniversary at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain – one of its projects – on Monday afternoon.

Director Jacqueline Ganteaume-Farrell said under the current executive board, the corporation's focus has been on projects in the areas of health, accommodation, national security, community development, culture, the arts, restoration of heritage buildings, courts, sports and recreation.

"Over the past 30 years, Udecott has become synonymous with highly-successful delivery of landmark projects – many iconic in their own rights."

She added that the corporation had faced "external storms" of global economic contractions, as well as the covid19 pandemic, which shut down the construction industry.

However, "These challenges (brought) organisational introspection in pursuit of greater levels of excellence."

Udecott, she said, represented transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness.

"To say that Udecott has truly transformed this country's spatial appearance of modern buildings over the past three decades is not an overstatement of our achievements."

The corporation has built several hospitals and health centres, the National and Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, government ministries, fire stations, swimming pools and other sporting facilities and libraries, among other things.

Ganteaume-Farrell said Udecott's biggest project thus far was the restoration of the Red House, owing to its size and the level of dilapidation.

She said Udecott had saved buildings which seemed set for "certain collapse."

Udecott CEO Tamica Charles said she has witnessed the corporation's growth over the years, adding that the media have been "key partners in connecting Udecott to the wider public.

"You have supported us by capturing our many sod-turnings, project handovers, conferences and project features."

She said the staff of Udecott "make the difference, and it is they who hold the key to success.

"We hope to lift the Udecott brand to even higher heights in the future...As we move into the future, we, the management and staff, stand ready to serve you."

She said the red in the corporation's logo represents energy and the vitality of its staff, black represents the land, and white represents efficiency.

Those present were also entertained by singer Vaughnette Bigford and calypsonian Black Sage (Phillip Murray).