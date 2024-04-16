No date yet for Amarah's funeral

Baby Amarah Lallitte in happier times. - Photo courtesy Shannon Lallitte

As the family of four-year-old Amarah Lallitte finalised details for her funeral, Shannon Lallitte, the child's father, shared precious photos of his daughter with Newsday on April 16.

The toddler was violently murdered on April 8. A post-mortem on April 11 revealed she had been beaten and beheaded.

Police reports say on the night of her death, Lallitte’s mother, Tricia Villaruel, fled the home at Fifth Street, Five Rivers that she shared with the child’s stepfather, Inshan Constant, and went to the Arouca Police Station to make a report of abuse.

A team of police, led by Insp Pierre and Sgt Trancoso, went back to the house. When they arrived, they found the house locked and in darkness.

Police called Constant, and after a few minutes, he emerged, bareback and wearing black three-quarter pants. Villaruel went into the house while officers detained Constant and made the gruesome discovery.

Thirty-nine-year-old Inshan Constant was charged with Lallitte’s murder. He was sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation on April 15 after appearing before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami.

Constant will return to court on May 1.