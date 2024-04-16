New Point Fortin fire station opens next week

The new Point Fortin Fire Station at Techier main road. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

AFTER seven years at a temporary location, Point Fortin firefighters will have a new home. The new fire station, in Techier Village, will open on April 23.

This was confirmed to Newsday by a senior official of the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott), which is responsible for the project.

Fire officers were relocated from the 85-year-old, termite-infested, dilapidated fire station on the main road in February 2017, after protests.

They were moved to a Heritage bungalow in Clifton Hill.

The 2024 public sector investment programme document says the Point Fortin Fire Station will be completed in fiscal 2024 "with funding in the amount of $10 million."

In a Facebook video in early March, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr did a walkthrough of the facility and said it would be handed over in a month.