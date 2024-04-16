Gadsby-Dolly: Police, MTS securing Barrackpore East Secondary School

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has said her ministry is working directly with the police and National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) to improve security and patrols at the Barrackpore East Secondary School.

On Sunday, e-mails were sent to the official school e-mail address and two teachers threatening the lives of students and teachers.

Gadsby-Dolly was speaking at the opening of the Curepe Presbyterian Primary School auditorium on Tuesday. She said her ministry is working in close contact with the police, as they are equipped to deal with these threats. She added any advice her ministry takes concerning school operations comes from the police.

The minister condemned the actions of those responsible for the threats and said her ministry has done everything it can to ensure the safety of the students and teachers at the school.