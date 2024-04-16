EYM promoted to TTCB Premiership II division

EL SOCORRO Youth Movement (EYM) will be playing in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership II division next season after they defeated the University of the West Indies Cricket Club (UWICC) by an innings and 40 runs in their two-day game over the weekend.

Batting first UWICC posted a staggering 71 all out in 24.2 overs.

Rowdell Tracey top scored for UWICC with 18, while the next best batsman made 12.

Saied Razzack was EYM’s chief destroyer taking four wickets for 16 runs in seven overs. He was well supported by Akil Timothy and Keon Isaac who both took 2 wickets for 14 and 16 runs respectively.

In reply, EYM posted a competitive 285 all out, led by Richard Ali’s mammoth knock of 132 not out.

Ali’s knock included 17 fours in his 156-ball stay at the crease. He was well supported by Kawsie Alfred who made 37 at the top of the order.

UWICC leg spinners Bhisham Kissoon and Renaldo Manchan shared six wickets between themselves. Kissoon took four for 84 in his 19.3 overs, while Manchan took two for 37 in nine.

EYM ended their innings with a lead of 214 runs.

However, UWICC could only muster 174 in their second chance at the crease, putting up a little more resistance than their first innings.

Olyster Wilson top scored with 51 while Derrick Jaglal made 27.

Ali showed his worth with the ball, as he took four wickets for six runs in less than three overs. Razzack also followed up his first inning four-fer, taking three wickets in the second innings.

With this victory, EYM will once again play in the Premiership II division and president of the club Ismahieel Ali is elated.

Ali said, “It feels great. It was something we’ve been working at for the last six months. After being demoted in the 2023 season (from Premiership II). The team gelled together really well and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”

He added, “I told the team after the game, the road to 2025 begins now.”

The winner of the south zone (Club Sando) will play the winner of the north east zone (Rovers, as of right now) on April 27 and 28 for the other Premiership II promotional spot.