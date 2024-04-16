Deyalsingh: PAHO to probe babies' hospital deaths

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Ayanna KInsale

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will launch an independent investigation into the deaths of seven premature babies at the Port of Spain General Hospital between April 4 and 7.

Deyalsingh was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on April 16.

He said the investigation will seek to determine whether any neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) infection prevention and control protocols were breached with respect to the deaths of the babies.

Deyalsingh added that the composition of PAHO's team will be determined by the information provided to it by the ministry and the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).

In response to a separate question from Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchnmedial-Ramdial, Deyalsingh said medical notes and records requested by the parents of the babies will be provided to them either by the end of the day or April 17 by the latest.