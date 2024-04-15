Wasa hunt eighth-straight win in table tennis premier league on Tuesday

LEADERS WASA seek to extend their unbeaten TT Table Tennis Premier League run to eight wins on the trot when they play host to Hillview Renegades at WASA Sports Club in St Joseph on April 16, from 6 pm.

WASA (21 pts) are undefeated this season and hope to continue on in good stride against sixth-ranked Hillview (ten points).

The Renegades, however, remain confident following their 3-1 triumph over PowerGen (ten points) on Friday at the Siparia Community Complex. There, Hillview’s Trevor Farley defeated Josiah Joseph 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5.

PowerGen’s Jonathan Cottoy levelled the score after he got past Rod Singh 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5 in the second match. But Hillview’s Franklyn Seechan regained the lead with a 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Faiz Mohammed.

Farley returned to the table later on to dispatch Rod Singh 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 to seal a 3-1 triumph for Hillview.

In other matches over the weekend, eighth-placed D’Abadie Youths (nine points) defeated tenth-ranked Couva Trailblazers (eight points) 3-1. Terrance Corbin notched a winning start for the Couva team as he ousted D’Abadie’s Declan John 12-14, 12-10, 5-11, 11-5, 11-7 in the opener.

D’Abadie bounced back positively and churned out 3-0 victories from Everton Sorzano and Edwin Humphreys over Ishwar Sookhansingh and Rabindra Outar respectively, while Sorzano capped off the comeback win with a 3-1 result over Corbin.

In other matches on Friday, fourth-placed Carenage Blasters (14 points) trumped Powergen 3-0 in Siparia, University of TT (14 points) edged Hillview 3-2 in St Joseph and third-ranked Smalta Crusaders (17 points) bettered Couva Trailblazers 3-1 at Himalaya Club in Barataria.

Matches continue on April 16 at WASA Sports Club and on April 17 features University of TT versus PowerGen in Siparia.