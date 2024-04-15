[UPDATED] Family waits for closure 7 months after Sangre Grande woman goes missing

Alisha Phillip has been missing since September 28, 2023. - Photo courtesy TTPS

SEVEN months ago, Sangre Grande resident Alisha Phillip went missing.

She was last seen on September 28, 2023.

On April 15, her family went to the Forensic Science Centre hoping for closure as they wait for the results of a DNA test to determine if remains found shortly after she disappeared were hers.

A close female relative told Newsday Phillip was last seen leaving home to visit her daughter, who lived nearby.

Her daughter was celebrating turning four.

No one has heard from her since.

The family filed a missing-persons report and police contacted them several days later after a decomposing body was found on Blanchisseuse Road.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and the family was unable to identify her remains.

A DNA sample was taken from the remains to be compared to one from Phillip’s mother.

The relative said while they want closure, she was also hoping for the best.

“I refuse to believe that is her remains. I still want to believe she is alive.

“I does feel as if she out there somewhere. I refuse to believe that it’s Alisha. She does always go and check her daughter but Christmas past, she didn't come, New Year's, she didn't come.”

The relative described Alisha as a hard-working person who loved her daughter.

“She will never just sit down. She always finds something to do. She's a loving person and her daughter is everything to her.”

She said the family had still not told Phillip's daughter anything about her disappearance.

“Sometimes they drop her by me to spend the day and she asks for her mother. But I don’t know what to say.”

Unsure if Phillips was seeing anyone at the time or received any threats, the relative said she could think of no leads to give the police in the search for a suspect in Phillip’s disappearance.

“I don’t know who will want to do my sister anything.”

Newsday left the Forensic Science Centre at noon and up till then the family was still waiting for confirmation of the DNA results.

