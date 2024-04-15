TTUTA: Barrackpore school death threats 'act of terrorism, treason'

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin. - File photo

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin has condemned another online threat to students and teachers.

On April 15, Lum Kin and the police said the sender/s of e-mails had threatened to shoot and kill students and educators at the Barrackpore East Secondary School (BESS).

The e-mails were sent to the school’s (Education Ministry’s) e-mail address and two teachers.

The e-mails said the acts were to be carried out on either April 15 or 16.

“TTUTA takes the opportunity to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the action of this individual or individuals and sees this as an act of terrorism and treason,” Lum Kin said via WhatsApp.

He added that the ministry decided not to close the schools on these two days, even though the administration, staff, and parents of the school had expressed unease.

“TUTTA believes that in this day and age, any such threats should not be taken lightly and the Ministry of Education, as well as the police service should take every precaution to preserve the lives of the occupants of the BESS,” Lum Kin said.

He also cited the adage; "An ounce of prevention is greater than a pound of cure."

Lum Kin also called on the police cyber crime unit to do a full-scale investigation and to bring the perpetrators of “this ghastly act” to justice.

He added, “TTUTA has also been informed that today, there were ten teachers present as well as 200 students. This is a sign of how serious this issue is to the members of the school.”

On March 5, primary schools in the South Eastern Education District received e-mails about a bomb threat. The threat warned everyone to stay away from the schools on March 5 and 6.

Police and fire officers searched the schools, but no bombs or any explosive devices were found.

In light of the latest threat, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called for the police cyber crime unit to prevent online threats.

Moonilal said the threat provides another pressing reason for the police to be given greater resources to deal with cybercrime.

“The school community is understandably traumatised by the terrible threat to kill every student and teacher of the institution,” Moonilal said. “This warning has been issued against the backdrop of Trinidad and Tobago’s unchecked crime rate and the prevalence of school shootings in other countries.”

The Opposition MP is also the shadow minister of National Security

Moonilal recalled that the e-mail said the intended shooter had been planning the crimes since the start of the year.

He commended Barrackpore police for making patrols. However, he said effective measures must be introduced to avert such cyber threats.

“The number of trained and experienced assigned officers must be increased to identify, collect and preserve online evidence through advanced investigations.”

Moonilal also said, “The Ministry of Education must also ensure that the School Support Services (SSS) provide the necessary guidance, counselling and social services to alleviate the fears of the staff and students, in an expeditious manner.

“It is critical that the authorities act with haste and efficiency to prevent this planned crime, restore comfort and calm to the school, and send an effective warning to other such planned offenders.”