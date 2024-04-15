TTMA leads trade mission to Bahamas

TTMA leads a trade mission to the Bahamas. The mission includes 15 local companies. - Photo courtesy TTMA

The TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) is leading 15 local companies on a five-day trade mission to the Bahamas.

The mission takes place from April 15-19.

In a press release, TTMA said the mission, led by CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen, seeks to cultivate closer business ties and facilitate fruitful collaborations between TT and Bahamian enterprises.

"This mission marks a significant stride towards fostering robust commercial relationships across borders," the TTMA said.

The mission is supported by key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Export TT and EximBank. It also includes companies from diverse sectors such as food and beverage, painting, printing and packaging and chemicals.

Ramdeen said, "This trade mission is the first time TTMA is taking a mission to the Bahamas. By fostering meaningful partnerships and nurturing sustainable business connections, we aim to not only bolster economic co-operation but also cultivate a spirit of camaraderie and mutual prosperity.

"It is also strategically aligned with the Export Booster Initiative, a pioneering endeavour aimed at propelling trade missions and serving as a catalyst for local producers to explore new markets."

Ramdeen said the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved underscored the unwavering commitment to advancing TT's economic agenda while fortifying bilateral ties with neighbouring nations.

"Through initiatives like this trade mission, TTMA continues to champion the cause of local manufacturers, empowering them to explore untapped markets and seize new opportunities on the global stage," Ramdeen said.