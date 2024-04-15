Trendsetter Hawks win Concept Coaching U9 title

Trendsetter Hawks U9 footballers. -

DAVID SCARLETT

THE Concept Coaching Under-9 Super League ended on April 7 with Trendsetter Hawks tinymites were crowned champions at Ato Boldon Ground, Santa Cruz.

After nine rounds and 45 exciting matches played in six communities, Hawks claimed the title after a dominant league performance. They won all nine of their league fixtures while balancing discipline and flair to entertain the tournament’s spectators.

City FC's first team (former QPCC Academy) followed in 2nd place, edging hosts Concept Coaching by a goal differential of two.

Ultimate Unisons of Santa Cruz finished the tournament in fourth place, FC Duranta (Sangre Grande) followed in fifth, Trendsetter (Port-of-Spain) were sixth, World Class Soccer Clinic (Aranguez) were seventh, City FC’s second team stood in eighth, Maloney RF placed ninth and WASA FC (St Joseph) ended the tournament in tenth place.

Naheem Ragguette of the Hawks was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Concept Coaching’s Antwon Munroe won the Golden Boot after netting 13 goals. Jaden Crosby of Ultimate Unisons won the Best Goalkeeper award.

One hundred and fifty seven goals were scored over 45 matches.

This was the 24th youth football competition hosted by Concept Coaching in Trinidad and Tobago. Academy owner and head coach, Roger Smith, said that one of his objectives was to give children a positive alternative through sport which will help them to make the right decisions in life.

The knockout round of the competition began on April 14. The tournament finals will consist of the semifinals, the third place playoff and the final on April 21 at the Arima Velodrome.

Concept Coaching thanked their sponsors, Z&D Mini Mart of Arima, Darron the Metal Man Daniel and Brand Source for their support towards the tournament.

Following the Under-9 Super League finals, Concept Coaching will host the Under-12 Super League, which will kick off on May 19.