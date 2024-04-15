Tobago fisherfolk claim $12 million in oil-spill losses

An oil-stained boat on the shore of Petit Trou beach, Lambeau, Tobago. - File photo

TOBAGO fisherfolk, who are among the major casualties of the February 7 oil spill, have to date incurred losses of more than $12 million, according to the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA).

The association’s president Curtis Douglas said the organisation presented a copy of the cost analysis to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on April 15 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. He said the document had been e-mailed to Augustine on April 12.

“ATFA would have completed a cost study from the time the oil spill started on February 7 up until the present time, and it is more than $12 million so far. This is not the final costing,” he told Newsday.

Douglas said between 75 and100 fisherfolk, comprising fishermen and vendors, were directly affected by the oil spill.

He said the analysis has taken into account the fisherfolk's continued loss in earnings as a result of not being able to fish in the waters off Tobago’s southwestern peninsula.