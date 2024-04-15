T20 World Cup party-stand tickets available

West Indies legend Chris Gayle with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES -

PARTY-STAND tickets for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean fixtures are available for purchase for the six regional venues.

These tickets went on sale on April 15 and can be bought at tickets.t20worldcup.com. Fans must create an account at tickets.t20worldcup.com to purchase party-stand tickets to the 39 games across the West Indies.

Prices start at US$25, and fans can purchase up to six tickets for every match. The venues that will have party-stands include Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Guyana National Stadium (Guyana), Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (St Lucia), Arnos Vale (St Vincent) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy (TT).

Basic party-stand tickets are US$25 each. This option can be purchased as an individual match ticket and allows you access to the party-stand section of the ground. This ticket option does not include beverages.

Standard party-stand tickets start at US$100 each. This option can also be bought as an individual match ticket or packaged bundle for selected matches and includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Prices vary depending on the match and venue.

Party-stand tickets for the semi-finals, final and other selected matches are being sold as packaged bundles.

Party-stand venue packages are the easiest way to ensure you secure party-stand tickets for the semi-finals and final. This package allows you to secure party-stand tickets for all matches at a particular venue.

Semi-final or final tickets are included in party-stand venue packages for TT, Guyana and Barbados.

General tickets continue to be available for matches in the US and West Indies at tickets.t20worldcup.com where fans can purchase tickets online. Payment can be made with Visa or MasterCard credit or debit cards.

Additionally, hospitality package options are available for all matches across the West Indies. In the US, packages to all eight matches in New York, including for India versus Pakistan on June 9, are now available to buy.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said, “Tickets will also be available at box offices across the Caribbean in the coming weeks, and with party-stand ticket bundles available for the semi-finals and final, we anticipate these will go fast.”