Princes Town man held with gun, ammo in bar
A 24-year-old man from Princes Town was expected to be charged with having a gun and ammunition while liming at a bar in Chandernagore, Chaguanas.
Central Division police held the suspect, from Sixth Company Circular Road, at Kenny’s Sports Bar at Perseverance Road.
They searched him and found a black Browning pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.
The arrest was part of an intelligence-led exercise between 3 pm and 6 pm on April 12 in the Freeport police district.
Snr Supt Simon, Supts Gyan and Gloudon, and ASP Ablacksingh co-ordinated the exercise, led by Insp Sylvan, Sgt Nelson and acting Sgt Baboolal.
The exercise also included Cpl Hall, PC Mohammed and police from Couva and Chaguanas CIDs.
Comments
"Princes Town man held with gun, ammo in bar"