Police whip Rangers 4-1, extend TTPFL lead

Police striker Kareen Freitas, left, celebrates a goal against La Horquetta Rangers in the TTPFL on April 14. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Miscellaneous Police FC (38 points) moved four points clear at the 2023/24 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) summit on April 14, when they got a resounding 4-1 victory against the fifth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (25 points) at the St James Police Barracks.

With the second-placed AC PoS (34 points) inactive on the weekend, Police took full advantage to extend their lead on the 11-team table and they proved too strong for the unpredictable Rangers outfit.

AC PoS have played two games fewer than Police, but the pressure will be on the "Capital Boys" after they relinquished top spot in the TTPFL on the final day of the inaugural season last year. Police have two matches left, while fellow title-challengers AC PoS have four matches remaining.

The rampant Police team had their in-form striker Kareem Freitas to thank for their handsome win against Rangers, as he scored in either half to down the visiting team in a dominant display by the lawmen.

Police took the lead in the 29th minute when standout Soca Warriors defender Alvin Jones applied a clinical finish at the end of a swift counter-attack involving former TT captain Khaleem Hyland. Seconds before, Rangers captain Kadeem Corbin spurned a glorious opportunity when he shot straight at goalkeeper Adrian Foncette with the goal at his mercy. The hosts didn't waste time in making Corbin and Rangers pay a heavy price.

Police dictated the pace of the game and had solid performances from several players, with Hyland and Simeon Bailey controlling the midfield and Joevin Jones and Freitas looking dangerous further afield.

The latter duo combined to devastating effect in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 when Freitas beat Jabari Brice with a neat finish after Police exploited Rangers' high back line.

In the 55th minute, Freitas shot past Brice from close range to give Police a 3-0 lead after receiving a deft touch from flanker Kadeem Hutchinson on the edge of the area. Freitas, who took his season's tally to five goals, had numerous opportunities to notch a hat-trick but he couldn't hit the back of the net.

In the 68th minute, the Police striker turned provider when he sent in a splendid low cross from the right for attacker Josiah Wilson to slam home from close range to give the hosts an unassailable 4-0 lead.

With the contest well and truly over, Corbin got on the scoresheet for Rangers in stoppage-time after cutting in from the left and rifling a shot into the bottom corner to grab his tenth goal of the season.

At the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, 1976 FC Phoenix (22 points) moved to seventh spot on the table when they got an impressive 2-0 win against the sixth-placed Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic (23 points). Adriel George opened the scoring in the 13th minute, while Phoenix talisman Mickaeel "Jem" Gordon sealed the points when he bagged his ninth goal of the season in the 80th minute.

In the other TTPFL game on April 14, Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) got the better of Central FC in a bottom-of-the-table clash at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar when they came away with a 1-0 win. Pierre-Louis Peterson scored the lone goal of the game in the 79th minute to propel Eagles to 19 points.

Central are rooted to the foot of the table with two points after 18 matches and are still searching for an elusive win this season.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.Police FC*18*11*5*2*39*17*22*38

2.AC PoS*16*10*4*2*39*18*21*34

3.Defence Force FC*17*9*4*4*31*18*13*31

4.Club Sando*17*9*4*4*28*19*9*31

5.La Horquetta Rangers*18*7*4*7*36*33*3*25

6.Point Fortin Civic*18*6*5*7*25*21*4*23

7.1976 FC Phoenix*16*7*1*8*25*29*-4*22

8.Prisons FC*18*7*0*11*23*34*-11*21

9.Caledonia*17*5*5*7*24*23*1*20

10.Eagles FC*17*5*4*8*21*26*-5*19

11.Central FC*18*0*2*16*12*65*-53*2