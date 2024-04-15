Penal murder suspect, 17, in custody

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

The 17-year-old boy from Morne Diablo in Penal wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a fellow villager is assisting the police with the investigations.

Newsday learned that the suspect surrendered to the police on Friday (April 12).

Up to April 15, he was in custody as the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police continued the investigations.

Without giving details, the police said he was in good health.

The suspect had been on the run since the shooting on April 6 at around 9 am that left labourer Tyrell “Koke” Karim, 44, dead.

Reports are Karim was in the yard of his family’s home at the corner of Lammy Trace and Quarry Road, where he had an altercation with the boy, whom he allegedly attacked with a knife.

The boy ran into some bushes and returned minutes later with a gun. He fired a shot, hitting Karim in the chest.

Karim fell to the ground, and the suspect left.

Karim was pronounced dead in the back seat of the car of a relative who was taking him for medical care.

South Western Division and homicide police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.