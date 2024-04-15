NGC Green appoints new president

NGC Green Company Ltd president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine. - Photo courtesy NGC Green

The NGC Group of Companies has announced the appointment of Toni Sirju-Ramnarine as president of the NGC Green Company Ltd.

In a media statement, NGC welcomed Sirju-Ramnarine whose appointment is effective from April 15.

“Formerly vice president of corporate operations at Atlantic LNG, Sirju-Ramnarine led strategic initiatives and established key departments. She played pivotal roles in major projects, including negotiations for the Atlantic Trains 2 and 3 expansion, and served on the Carbon Reduction Strategies Task Force,” the statement said.

Sirju-Ramnarine, a former Amcham president and member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Trinidad and Tobago, is dedicated to mentorship, notably through the IADB Women in Leadership Programme.

In her new role, Sirju-Ramnarine will lead NGC Green’s clean energy and energy efficiency initiatives, including the country’s first industrial-scale solar farm project with bpTT and Shell.

NGC Green Company Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Gas Company (NGC), aims to promote clean energy by investing in low-carbon fuels, energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, and conducting research and development.

Sirju-Ramnarine’s appointment comes after a call for applications notice was circulated on July 14, 2023.