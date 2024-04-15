Mother, daughters dodge disaster in river crash
Two secondary-school students and their mother narrowly escaped tragedy on Monday as their Nissan Navara skidded and plunged into a river near La Resource Road bridge around 8.55 am.
Driver Denise Woods and her daughters, 19-year-old Sierra Wills and 13-year-old Tay Wills, from Sangre Grande, are being treated at the Arima Health Facility.
Denise and Sierra complained of body pains with no visible injuries. Tay suffered a laceration to the side of her face and forehead.
Cpl Osouna and PC Jack of the Arima Police Station visited the scene and are investigating.
Comments
"Mother, daughters dodge disaster in river crash"