Missing Tobago man's family longing for closure

Ritchie Cox, 21, went missing on April 11 during a fishing expedition. -

ALL TOBAGO Fisherfolk Association president Curtis Douglas says the relatives and friends of Ritchie Cox, who went missing at sea last week, are longing for closure.

Cox, 21, went missing on April 11 during a fishing expedition with a friend at Black Beach in Black Rock.

A body believed to be that of Cox was spotted briefly in the sea on April 13 but it disappeared by the time the divers reached to the scene.

“The body was spotted only once but since then there have been no sighting of him,” Douglas told Newsday on April 15.

He said apart from the divers and volunteers, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Coast Guard and fisherfolk are assisting with the search for the man, who is said to have loved the sea since childhood.

“I must say TEMA is out in their numbers and they are communicating with us. Mr Alvin Douglas (of Frontier Divers Ltd) is also seriously assisting us, working with the fisherfolk to ensure that we could have some kind of closure to this.”

Douglas said the villagers of Black Rock and surrounding districts have also been offering moral support to the family.

“From Fort Bennett right down to Grafton Beach Hotel, everyone is searching for Mr Cox and they have said they will not rest until they find him.”