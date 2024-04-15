Man killed after 'locking off bad-boy friends'

The relatives of Kerry Baird, who was killed on Henry Street on April 13, said he was murdered after he decided to “lock off his bad-boy friends.”

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, a female relative said Baird was the father of a six-year-old girl and had decided to “live his life for her.”

She said Baird got a job as a security guard and stopped liming with friends who were involved in questionable activities.

“He realised that kind of life does only end one way. Is either jail or death, and he didn’t want that. His daughter was his everything, and he said he want to live for her.”

The relative said after he decided to cut ties with some people he limed with in Upper Laventille, he was shot at.

After the shooting, Baird moved out of the area, but the relative said the same people tracked him to his workplace and shot him nearby.

She said the shooting has left the family rattled, and she is now prepared to give up her job and migrate.

She said she believes there will be justice, as there are several cameras in the area and the men who shot Baird were not wearing masks.