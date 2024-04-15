Man appears in court for Amarah Lallitte's murder

THE 39-year-old man char­ged with killing four-year-old Amarah Lallitte has been sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.

Inshan Constant appeared before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami, who ordered him sent there for assessment.

Sookraj-Goswami made the order after Constant’s attorney, Mario Merritt, made an application, which was supported by the prosecution.

Constant will return to court on May 1.

He was charged on April 12 after homicide detectives received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

A post-mortem on Lallitte’s body, on April 11, revealed she was beaten and beheaded.

Police reports said on April 8, Lallitte’s mother, of Fifth Street, Five Rivers, went to the Arouca Police Station to make a report of abuse. While there, she told officers she had been attacked.

A team of police, led by Insp Pierre and Sgt Trancoso, went with her to the home.

When they arrived they found the house locked and in darkness.

PC Reid called out the name of the suspect several times and a few minutes later, he came outside, bareback and wearing black three-quarter pants.

The mother was then allowed to go into the house, but seconds afterwards, police heard loud screams, and she ran out.

WPC Mohan went inside and saw Amarah’s mutilated body. She had been beheaded and her head put in a barrel.

The police notified their colleagues at the Homicide Bureau, and the suspect was immediately arrested.